Floyd Lee Monk, 60, of Forest, Mississippi, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Forest, Mississippi. He was born Sunday, March 27, 1960 in Forest, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Steele Baptist Church. Funeral Services were held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Steele Baptist Church, Forest, MS. The Burial followed in Damascus Cemetery in Sebastopol, MS. Bro. Joey Smith officiated services. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was in charge of arrangements.

Floyd loved to hunt and fish. His favorite time he enjoyed was to spend time with his grandchildren. He loved his Ole’ Miss Rebels.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Ruth Monk; brothers, Herman Monk, and Billy Wayne Monk; sisters, Ann King, and Mary Ladd, granddaughter, Mia Monk.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Monk; daughters, Beverly Tarvin (Nelson), Amanda Griffin (Daniel); sons, Joey Monk, Kaleb Harris; grandchildren, Mason Griffin, Emily Monk, Brooklyn Griffin, Bentlee Griffin, Melanie Monk, Kinsleigh Griffin, Aubrielle Griffin, Ruthie Jo Griffin, Emily Bright; Sisters, Helen Luke, Georgia Jo Windham, Etoile Smith, Lola Dean Elmore, Rachel Brooks.

Pallbearers will be Nelson Tarvin, Daniel Griffin, Junior Monk, Jon Bright, Kaleb Harris, and John Paul Bray.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bentlee Griffin, and Mason Griffin.