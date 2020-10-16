Frances Lee Nelson, 84, of Lake, Mississippi, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Hilltop Manor Nursing Home in Union, Mississippi. She was born Tuesday, March 24, 1936 in Forest, Mississippi.

Visitation was held Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest. Funeral Services followed at 2:00 PM in the chapel. Burial was in Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Larry Duncan officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was in charge of arrangements. (601) 469-1941

She was preceded in death by her husband, O. B. Nelson, Jr.; parents, William and Ethel Mangum.

Survivors include her son, Leonard Nelson (Courtney); grandchildren, Samantha Belmonte (Jared), Bryan Nelson (Morgan), Kaylyn Nelson, Rowan Nelson; great-grandson, Wesley Belmonte; sister-in-law, Hattie Mae Mulliken (Randy); Shelby Craddock Nelson and Tabatha Grobe.

Pallbearers were Leonard Nelson, Bryan Nelson, Mike Lang, Caden Cochran, Jared Belmonte, and Rowan Nelson.

