Mr. Gary Reid, age 58, passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at his residence in Forest, MS. Visitation was held Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:50 a.m. August 8, 2018 at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Services were held Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Burial followed at Salem Baptist Cemetery in Lake, MS. Officiating was Bro. Billy Emmons. Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Reid was a lifelong resident of the Ringgold Community in Scott County, MS and he was a Baptist by Faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and he loved woodworking and he loved to operate heavy equipment.

He is preceded in death by parents, Charles and Betty Reid; he is survived by, special friend, Kathleen White of Forest, MS; three step daughters, Sandra Phillips of Brandon MS; Stacy Tines of Orlando, FL; Raylyn White of Sebastopol, MS; sister, Pam Reid of Forest, MS; a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; a number of cousins and other relatives;

Pallbearers were Matthew Bulman, Mark Bulman, David Putnam, Michael Loper, Trevor Loper, and Greyland LaPrade. Honorary Pallbearers Destry Hollingsworth, David Ainsworth, Joseph Sanders, and Sammy Burgees.

