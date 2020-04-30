George Neal Tadlock

Thu, 04/30/2020 - 10:07am

George Neal Tadlock, 63, passed away on April 21, 2020. A visitation was held on Friday April 24, 2020 at Lake City Cemetery from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with Graveside Service following. Brother Jess Dilley and Brother Ken McLemore officiated. There will also be a memorial service at a later date.

Mr. Tadlock was born on October 17, 1956 and was a lifelong resident of Lake, Mississippi. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lake, and served as a deacon for many years.He was married to the love of his life, Joan May Tadlock for 44 years. Together they enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. Their sons, Nathan and Neal were Mr. Tadlock’s pride and joy.

Survivors include his wife, Joan May Tadlock; children, Nathan (Jenny) and Neal Tadlock; grandchildren, Cole and Zane Tadlock, Addison and Ava Tadlock; a brother, Paul Tadlock (Tricia) and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Tadlock is preceded in death by his parents, James Paul and Viva Brooks Tadlock. Pallbearers are Tony Clanton, Daniel Clanton, Jimbo Harvey, Danny Edmonds, Ronnie Harvey and Noble Lee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: First Baptist Church Building Fund P.O. Box 157 Lake, MS 39092. You may leave an online condolence or light a memory candle by visiting our website at www.wolffuneralservices.com

