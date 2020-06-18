Glenda Walker Chambers

  • 203 reads
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 10:49am

Mrs. Glenda Walker Chambers age 77, passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 at Woodland Court in Newton, MS. A visitation was held Thursday June 11, 2020 at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS from 9:30 AM until 9:50 AM. A funeral service was held Thursday June 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Morton, MS. Burial was at Hillsboro Baptist Cemetery in Forest, MS. There were no graveside services.

Mrs. Chambers was a native and lifelong resident of Forest, MS. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Hillsboro Baptist Church in Forest, MS. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her life and she will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Jessie and Lodena Walker; and her daughter Tasha Gaddis. She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Chambers of Forest, MS; three grandchildren, Jessie Hurtt, Katelynn Phillips, Colby Gaddis; two great-grandchildren, Kylan Hurtt and Kruze Hurtt.

You may leave an online condolence or light a memory candle by visiting our website at www.wolffuneralservices.com

Opinion:

A new routine this Father’s Day
It’s been a rough road the last nine months for my dad. My mom, whom he had been married to for 65... READ MORE
Tune in at 2:30 for the daily update
Driving during a pandemic
Graduation Day
The old smokehouse
We asked for it, we got it

Obituaries

Herbert Lee Register
Herbert Lee Register, age 54, a resident of Morton passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his... READ MORE
Robert Marion “Buddy” Taylor
Glenda Walker Chambers
W.J. “Dub” Measels, Jr.
Iris Evans Mabry
Velma Dell Tadlock

Weddings-Birthdays

IT’S A GIRL!
Josh and Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya are proud to announce the birth of their daughter,... READ MORE
Smith, Kennedy wedding plans announced
Van Norman, Miles to wed
22ND ANNIVERSARY
Pittman McCurdy to wed
To Wed Sunday

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.