Mrs. Glenda Walker Chambers age 77, passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 at Woodland Court in Newton, MS. A visitation was held Thursday June 11, 2020 at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS from 9:30 AM until 9:50 AM. A funeral service was held Thursday June 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Morton, MS. Burial was at Hillsboro Baptist Cemetery in Forest, MS. There were no graveside services.

Mrs. Chambers was a native and lifelong resident of Forest, MS. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Hillsboro Baptist Church in Forest, MS. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her life and she will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Jessie and Lodena Walker; and her daughter Tasha Gaddis. She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Chambers of Forest, MS; three grandchildren, Jessie Hurtt, Katelynn Phillips, Colby Gaddis; two great-grandchildren, Kylan Hurtt and Kruze Hurtt.

