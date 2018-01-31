Guyrene Everett

Wed, 01/31/2018 - 1:37pm

Mrs. Guyrene Everett, age 82, passed away on January 24, 2018.

Guyrene was born in Lake, MS to Guy and Willie Graham.

Mrs. Guyrene was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of over 60 years Woodham Everett; daughters, Suzanne Elkins (Dennis) and Debbie Kent (Bob); 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Sara Gay and brother Tommy Graham.

She was preceded in death by parents, Guy and Willie Graham, sons, Richard Everett and Michael Everett; sisters, Holly Hall , Ruby McDill, and Maudine Hedgewood.

Services for Mrs. Guyrene Everett were held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

 

