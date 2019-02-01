Mr. Harold Chastain, age 81, passed away Thursday December 27, 2018 at Woodland Court Assisted Living in Newton, MS. Visitation was held Saturday December 29, 2018 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday December 30, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Services were held Sunday December 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Lake, MS. Burial followed at Hopewell Baptist Cemetery in Lake, MS. Officiating was Bro. Paul Smith, Bro. Robert Hallman and Bro. Johnny Chastain. Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Chastain was a resident in the Norris Community for the past 45 years, formerly living in Georgia. He was a Baptist by Faith and attended Hopewell Baptist Church in Lake, MS. He was an avid cattle farmer.

He was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters; his wife Katie Chastain; He is survived by three sons, Ricky Chastain of Ellijay, GA; David Chastain of Ellijay, GA; Tim Chastain of Brenham, TX; his daughter, Sandra Chastain Burroughs of Louisville, KY; two step sons, Carl Sorey of Lake, MS; and Charles Sorey of Forest, MS; step daughter, Nelda Tyree of Forest, MS; Also, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Steve Windham, Heath Clark, Danny Edmonds, Jimbo Harvey, Lance Sanders, and Scotty Harris. Honorary Pallbearers were the owner, staff, and residents of Woodland Court Assisted Living.

You may leave an on-line condolence or light a memory candle at our website: www.wolffuneralservices.com