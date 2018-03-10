Helen Wicker McWilliams

  • 139 reads
Wed, 10/03/2018 - 11:45am

Mrs. Helen Wicker McWilliams, age 84, passed away Tuesday September 25, 2018 at MS Care Center in Morton, MS. Visitation was held Thursday September 27, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday September 28, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services were held Friday September 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Morton, MS. Burial followed at Homewood Methodist Cemetery in Forest, MS. Officiating was Bro. Doyle Boyles. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. McWilliams was a lifelong resident of Homewood, MS and a Baptist in faith. She was a member of Lorena Baptist Church and had attended Homewood Baptist Church for many years. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. She worked for many years for Dr. Leo Russell as a Dental Assistant.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Vera Wicker. She is survived by two children, Sheila Gainey (David) of Homewood, MS; Mike McWilliams (Alicia) of Raleigh, MS; brother, Wayne Wicker (Rose) of Homewood, MS; five grandchildren, Casey Wade (Brent); Lacey Bergin (Joe); Hunter Gainey; Michael McWilliams, Jr. (Brittany);  and Austin Means. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Cole Bergin; Carsyn Bergin; Brantley Gainey; Lily Wade; Ruby Wade; Anna Lea McWilliams; and Tripp McWilliams.

Pallbearers were Brent Wade, Joe Bergin, Hunter Gainey, Michael McWilliams, Jr., Austin Means, and Cole Bergin. Honorary Pallbearers were Tripp McWilliams and Brantley Gainey.

You may leave an on-line condolence or light a memory candle at our website: www.wolffuneralservices.com

 

Obituaries

Elmer Harville, Jr.

Mr. Elmer Harville, Jr.  age 43, passed away September 17, 2018 at his parent’s residence in... READ MORE

James Everett Wright Jr.
Helen Wicker McWilliams
L.A. Bowie
Tommy Eugene Smith
Mary Voncile Higbie

Social

Regardless of race, Allenteen Watkins touched hearts of many

There were no TV cameras to cover the event…no big time newspaper reporters were there, either... READ MORE

Community Calendar
Morton News
Forest News
Union Grove/ Steele News
Midway News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.