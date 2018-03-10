Mrs. Helen Wicker McWilliams, age 84, passed away Tuesday September 25, 2018 at MS Care Center in Morton, MS. Visitation was held Thursday September 27, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday September 28, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services were held Friday September 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Morton, MS. Burial followed at Homewood Methodist Cemetery in Forest, MS. Officiating was Bro. Doyle Boyles. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. McWilliams was a lifelong resident of Homewood, MS and a Baptist in faith. She was a member of Lorena Baptist Church and had attended Homewood Baptist Church for many years. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. She worked for many years for Dr. Leo Russell as a Dental Assistant.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Vera Wicker. She is survived by two children, Sheila Gainey (David) of Homewood, MS; Mike McWilliams (Alicia) of Raleigh, MS; brother, Wayne Wicker (Rose) of Homewood, MS; five grandchildren, Casey Wade (Brent); Lacey Bergin (Joe); Hunter Gainey; Michael McWilliams, Jr. (Brittany); and Austin Means. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren, Cole Bergin; Carsyn Bergin; Brantley Gainey; Lily Wade; Ruby Wade; Anna Lea McWilliams; and Tripp McWilliams.

Pallbearers were Brent Wade, Joe Bergin, Hunter Gainey, Michael McWilliams, Jr., Austin Means, and Cole Bergin. Honorary Pallbearers were Tripp McWilliams and Brantley Gainey.

