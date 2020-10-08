Hilton Wallace, age 93, of Florence, passed from this life to his heavenly home surrounded by his family on Monday, September 28, 2020. A Celebration of his Life was at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Brother Aubry Martin officiating. Interment followed in Florence Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and again Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Being raised in rural Scott County and the oldest of three boys, he learned responsibility early. As a young man, he enlisted in the Navy and served in WWII and the Korean War. Upon discharge, he graduated from Mississippi College. Education was very important to him. He began his career as an oil and gas accountant after marrying the love of his life, Marion, and having their daughter, Deborah. He and his wife recently celebrated 70 years of marriage.

They settled in Richland and it was there that he was really happy, growing a large vegetable garden every year, raising sugar cane for syrup and riding his tractor, but he was always available to help others in need. His servant’s heart was continuously demonstrated by his actions.

He was active in his local VFW chapter and served as Commander for many years. He was an active member and deacon at FBC Richland for the past 50 years, serving as Chairman of the Deacons as well as serving in various ministries. He loved his church family and looked forward to worshipping with them each week.

In addition to growing enough vegetables for a small town, he enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and taking his wife on numerous trips.

Teaching his grandchildren Michelle and Chad how to play checkers and other games, how to win (or lose) with skill and grace, was a pleasure he enjoyed, as well as attending their sporting events, band concerts, plays, school fundraisers, etc. He and his wife were always there supporting their family.

Friend to all, confidante to many, always offering a smile, a firm handshake and one or two stories to share, he will be greatly missed. His relationship with Jesus Christ and his desire to see others saved was in the forefront of his mind.

His parents, Joe and Leola Wallace and brother, Mervin preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Marion, daughter Deborah Knight and son-in-law Tim Knight, grandchildren Michelle Denham and Chad Smith, grandson Gabe Denham and brother, Bennie Wallace and sister-in-law, Virginia as well as a large extended family. The family would like to thank the staff at Plainview Assisted Living for their numerous acts of kindness and loving care they provided to Mr. Wallace and his family during this past year.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions Fund of FBC Richland.

