Jacob Laray Pinter, 32, of Carthage, Mississippi, died, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Hardin Medical Center in Savannah, Tennessee. He was born Sunday, August 24, 1986 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest. Funeral Services were held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest. Burial followed in Old Morton Cemetery. Bro. Bobby Brooks officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was in charge of arrangements. (601) 469-1941

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clayton & Mary Fortenberry and Huie Prestage.

Survivors include parents, Tim Pinter (Deborah) and Melissa Moore (Todd); brother, Dusty Harris (Kayla); paternal grandparents, Earnest & Catherine Pinter and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Pallbearers were Dusty Lutts, John Scott, John Prestage, Roman Bryant, Justin Lawson, and Wayne McGriff.

Honorary pallbearers were Lee Comans, DJ Bryant, Michael Jones, Dakota Fortenberry, and Blade Brooks.