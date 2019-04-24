Jacob Laray Pinter

  • 123 reads
Wed, 04/24/2019 - 9:11am

Jacob Laray Pinter, 32, of Carthage, Mississippi, died, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Hardin Medical Center in Savannah, Tennessee. He was born Sunday, August 24, 1986 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest. Funeral Services were held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest. Burial followed in Old Morton Cemetery. Bro. Bobby Brooks officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Forest was in charge of arrangements. (601) 469-1941

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clayton & Mary Fortenberry and Huie Prestage.

Survivors include parents, Tim Pinter (Deborah) and Melissa Moore (Todd); brother, Dusty Harris (Kayla); paternal grandparents, Earnest & Catherine Pinter and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Pallbearers were Dusty Lutts, John Scott, John Prestage, Roman Bryant, Justin Lawson, and Wayne McGriff.

Honorary pallbearers were Lee Comans, DJ Bryant, Michael Jones, Dakota Fortenberry, and Blade Brooks.

 

Obituaries

Nancy Jane Lott Usry

Nancy Jane Lott Usry, age 82, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at Mississippi Care... READ MORE

Jacob Laray Pinter
Frank Owens
Mrs. Mary Yvonne Green Gunn
Dorcas Ann Burkett
Albert Brian Craven,

Social

Community celebrates and observes Holy Week events

Our prayers are with residents of Morton and other areas affected by Thursday’s tornadoes... READ MORE

Midway News
Ringgold News
Thelma Keyes
Sebastopol News
Pleasant Hill News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.