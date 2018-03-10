James Everett Wright Jr.

  • 154 reads
Wed, 10/03/2018 - 11:46am

Dr. James Everett Wright Jr., 91, went home to his Lord and Savior on Sept. 26, 2018. Born April 15, 1927 in Meridian, MS, James graduated high school and enlisted in the United States Navy. While stationed in Illinois he met the love of his life of 59 years Dorris. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, James enrolled at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN where he graduated with honors in 1950.

After graduation James and Dorris moved back to Mississippi in the city of Forest. James opened up his private practice where he served the Forest and surrounding areas for the next 60 years until his retirement in 2010. Over the years he was very involved in the community including tenure as school board president of the Forest School District and a Rotarian. James, or affectionately known as Doc, enjoyed life bird hunting, a little golf, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and mornings with the coffee club at city hall. His sense of humor and big smile spilled over to every aspect of his life.

James is preceded in death by his wife, Dorris Wright and his parents, James Everett Sr. and Doris Wright. Surviving family members include his sister, Betty Jean; children, Patti (Jim), Jimmy, Lea Ann, and Jeff; grandchildren, Brad (Kathleen), Stacy (Chris), Jessica (Scott), Chrissy (Ricky), and Haley; great grandchildren, Connor, Wright, Olivia, Merritt, Mackenzie, Colin, Colby, Maggie, Katherine, Helen, and Riley.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Forest Baptist Church Sound System Fund or CARA at P.O. Box 231 Clinton, MS 39060.

 

Obituaries

Elmer Harville, Jr.

Mr. Elmer Harville, Jr.  age 43, passed away September 17, 2018 at his parent’s residence in... READ MORE

James Everett Wright Jr.
Helen Wicker McWilliams
L.A. Bowie
Tommy Eugene Smith
Mary Voncile Higbie

Social

Regardless of race, Allenteen Watkins touched hearts of many

There were no TV cameras to cover the event…no big time newspaper reporters were there, either... READ MORE

Community Calendar
Morton News
Forest News
Union Grove/ Steele News
Midway News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.