Dr. James Everett Wright Jr., 91, went home to his Lord and Savior on Sept. 26, 2018. Born April 15, 1927 in Meridian, MS, James graduated high school and enlisted in the United States Navy. While stationed in Illinois he met the love of his life of 59 years Dorris. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, James enrolled at Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN where he graduated with honors in 1950.

After graduation James and Dorris moved back to Mississippi in the city of Forest. James opened up his private practice where he served the Forest and surrounding areas for the next 60 years until his retirement in 2010. Over the years he was very involved in the community including tenure as school board president of the Forest School District and a Rotarian. James, or affectionately known as Doc, enjoyed life bird hunting, a little golf, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and mornings with the coffee club at city hall. His sense of humor and big smile spilled over to every aspect of his life.

James is preceded in death by his wife, Dorris Wright and his parents, James Everett Sr. and Doris Wright. Surviving family members include his sister, Betty Jean; children, Patti (Jim), Jimmy, Lea Ann, and Jeff; grandchildren, Brad (Kathleen), Stacy (Chris), Jessica (Scott), Chrissy (Ricky), and Haley; great grandchildren, Connor, Wright, Olivia, Merritt, Mackenzie, Colin, Colby, Maggie, Katherine, Helen, and Riley.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Forest Baptist Church Sound System Fund or CARA at P.O. Box 231 Clinton, MS 39060.