James Riley Hughes, 89 of Double Springs, entered into rest on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Hughes was born on March 3, 1931 in Los Angeles, California. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict and went on to graduate from Mississippi State University with a Bachelors Degree in forestry. Jim had a lifelong career with the U.S. Forest Service, serving in several areas over the country before finally settling in Winston County. After retirement in 1986, he became a Registered Forester in land management for private forested areas to assist landowners with their timber needs.

A graveside service was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:30 am at Fairview Cemetery in Double Springs. Brother Johnny Gunter and Brother Bill Frank Wilson officiated.

Mr. Hughes is survived by his children: Teri Chavers and her husband Don, Michael Burnett, Edward Burnett and his wife Kathi, James Hughes and his wife Tina, Janice Hughes, Mary (Scott Morgan) Casey Diane Watson, and Debbie Henderson and her husband Bentley; grandchildren, Jason (Angie) James, Jonathan (Amanda) Burnett, Adam Burnett, Justin Burnett, Staci Henry, Jamie Hughes, Lauren Hughes, Tucker Henderson, Stephanie Henderson, Justin Watson, Ryan Watson and Lindsey Self; sister, Susan (Danny) Burns; a host of nieces, nephews and friends; and special friend, Portia Watkins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ethelreda Furstenberg Hughes; son, William Burnett; infant daughter, Laura Hughes; parents, Roy and Fannie Madden Hughes; brother, Bill Hughes; and sisters, Frances Rester and Barbara Roberts.

Family requests donations be made to Knights of Columbus, Council #6629, Post Office Box 2747, Summerville, SC 29484 or Winston County Foster & Adoptive Association, Post Office Box 1156, Haleyville, Alabama 35565