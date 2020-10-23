Mr. James Thomas McGuinn (Mack), son of the late Thomas and Rose McGuinn, was born on June 8, 1935. He departed this life on Tuesday Sept 29, 2020 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson Miss.

He attended school in Chesterfield South Carolina. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954 to 1974 and retired as an Honorable SSG from Fort Ord California April 30, 1974. After retirement, he worked as a police officer and an armored car driver before starting his own business as an auto mechanic.

Mack leaves to cherish his memory his wife Beverly McGuinn, daughter Cunithia Ector, Granddaughter, Raven Symone, son Jeffery (Lupe) McGuinn, and stepson, Eric W. Browner and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Family and Friends.

Mr. James Thomas McGuinn (Mack) was laid to rest in the Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.