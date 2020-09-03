James Wendell Waggoner, 77, retired USDA inspector at BC Rogers and retired mapping department employee at Central Electric Power Association, died due to complications of Covid-19 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at UMMC in Grenada.

Visitation was 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Wilcox Funeral Home. Graveside services followed at 2:00 pm at Freeny Cemetery with Rev. Randolph Scott officiating. Wilcox Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Mr. Waggoner, a native of Morton, was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and the Caney Creek Hunting Club in Scott County.

Survivors include: his wife, Ann Waggoner of Carthage; son, Ronnie Herron of Baton Rouge, LA; daughters, Linda Herron Worthy of Brandon, Tanya Waggoner Alford of Brandon, Kay Rhinewalt Burns of Cropwell, AL, Marsha Rhinewalt Bounds of Morton, and Bett Rhinewalt Raymer of Carthage; sister, Rebecca Smith of Selma, LA; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers were: Steve Bryan, Dale Scott, Jake Alford, Josh Alford, Cody Turner, Kenton Bounds, Ty Bounds, David Livingston, and Nick Laura.