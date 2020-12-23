Mrs. Janie Carolyn Barton age 79, passed away Sunday December 13, 2020 at Lackey Hospital in Forest, MS. A visitation was held on Wednesday December 16, 2020 at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM. A private family only funeral service was held on Thursday December 17, 2020 at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS at 10:00 AM. Reverend Jerry Holmes officiated.

Mrs. Barton had lived in Forest, MS since 1970 after moving from Tupelo, MS. She was a Baptist by faith and a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Forest, MS. Mrs. Barton loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and she loved visiting her old home place in North, MS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. James Charles and Christine Bryant and one sister, Frances E. Bryant.

She is survived by her husband of sixty –two years, Harace Barton, Sr., of Forest, MS; three children, Becky Rockhill (Vic) of Forest, MS, Butch Barton (Kay) of Forest, MS, Brett Barton (Molly) of Frederick, MD; one brother, Rev. James T. Bryant of Eupora, MS; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Justin Windham, Brian Barton, Jason Windham, Brent Barton and Cooper Barton.

