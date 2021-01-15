Jerry C. Harris, age 90, and a resident of Forest, died Friday, January 9, 2021 at Woodland Court Personal Care in Newton following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Forest with graveside service military rites to follow at the Pineville-Leaf River Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9am-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. (Facial coverings/ masks are required as well as physical distancing while in the building).

Jerry was born on Wednesday, June 11, 1930 in Denver, CO. to his parents Cyril Edward Harris and Zeldah Clark Harris. He later joined the United States Navy and served his country for 23 years. Jerry had a passion for his country, and demonstrated his patriotism as an American every day of his life. He moved to Ft. Worth, TX where he worked for Lockheed-Martin in a Supervisor capacity. Jerry re-located to the Forest, MS area in 1992. He and his wife, Mary had some business ventures together in the Forest area, as Jerry loved antiques. Jerry was a master gardener, loved the outdoors, plants and flowers and made sure their lawn was a show place. He was active in the community, always trying to make Forest beautiful through his association with the Forest Garden Club. Jerry was a member of the Forest American Legion Post 9, the VFW of Forest, Sons of Confederacy and the Forest Lions Club. Jerry loved history and one of his favorite pastimes was reading about American history. He was an active member of Hillcrest Church, where he loved to attend and share his faith. Jerry will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister; Patricia Harris.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Harris of Forest, daughter; Jackie Mullett (Mike) of Austin, TX step children; Rebecca Daiz (Adam), and David Coon all of Ft. Worth, TX. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a host of friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Scott Regional Hospital and Woodland Court Personal Care for their services.

Memorials may be made to Hillcrest Independent Methodist Church P.O. Box 1481 Forest, MS 39074.