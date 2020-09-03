Mrs. Jimmie Nell Rawson was born in Attala County, Mississippi on March 17, 1938 to her parents James and Lucille Bell Rachel.

After a lifetime of servanthood, to her faith, family, and friends she passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home following a sudden illness.

Known for her love for her family, and her hospitality (hostess of the Supper Club for over 40 years), she will be remembered for the care and concern of always putting others ahead of herself. In her profession in the medical field as a nurse anesthetist, she served the community at local hospitals across the region. She worked for Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest for 49 years. She and her husband Charles were business owners of Woodland Court Personal Care in Newton, Magnolia Manor in Forest, and held affiliation in ownership at Madden Lighthouse in Madden. The Rawson’s also were owners of adult day care centers in Philadelphia and Meridian. Concerning her faith in the Lord Jesus, she had a passion for missionary work to serve those in need. She was a member of Harperville Baptist Church, where she served others in local (Crisis Pregnancy Center; Center of Hope) and foreign medical mission teams (Haiti) over the years.

As a summary of her life, as echoed by her family “She lived life to the fullest and went above and beyond her duty to serve others.” Mrs. Jimmie Nell Rawson will be missed by those who knew and loved her, but her legacy will live on for generations to come.

She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Charles Rawson; two sons: Ricky (Shasta) Rawson and Ronnie (Lanee’) Rawson; four grandchildren: Brittney, Brooke, Callie, and Riley; and a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Wayne and Bernard Rachel.

Funeral services were conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from the Harperville Baptist Church. Interment followed in the Harperville Memorial Park under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitations were held from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 and on Saturday from 9:00 am – 10:30 am at Harperville Baptist Church.

Rev. Jason Tillman and Rev. Barry Corbett officiated the service. Special remarks and remembrances were be shared by Miss Brittney Rawson and Miss Brooke Rawson.

Music for the service was provided by Mrs. Kathy Lee, Mrs. Ruth Gaddis, Mrs. Tonya Madison, Mrs. Letha Brantley, and Mrs. Linda Nichols.

Pallbearers were Jimmy Fulton, David Benton, Cris Rawson, Paul McLemore, Randy Rachel and Jim Denton.

The Staffs of Woodland Court Personal Care Home, Magnolia Manor, and Madden Lighthouse served as honorary pallbearers.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to The Crisis Pregnancy Center, 520 Airport Rd., Forest, MS 39074 or to the Harperville Baptist Church, Missions Fund, P.O. Box 35, Harperville, MS 39080.

Ott & Lee Funeral Home, 295 East First St., Forest, MS served the Rawson family.

Online condolences may be signed and viewed at www.ottandlee.com