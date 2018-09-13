Mrs. Joan H. Johnson, age 73, and a current resident of Crystal Springs, formerly of Scott County, passed away at her daughter's home on Sunday, September 2, 2018 after an extended illness.

Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Wyatt officiating. Interment followed at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday from the Ellisville City Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Visitation was from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the funeral home and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Johnson lived in Morton most of her life. She was a retired sales clerk, having worked at Fred's Dollar Store, and will be remembered for her love for gardening, reading and going to yard sales. She also was an avid Elvis fan.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Dale Hilton Johnson, Sr, and her parents: Joe James and Pauline Thompson Higgins.

Survivors include her six children: Melissa (Joe) Dean of Crystal Springs; Jackie (Michael) Wendling of Butte, MT; Dale Hilton Johnson, Jr, of Pearl; Michelle (Tony) Jolly of Brandon; Joseph E. (Sara) Johnson and Debra (Michael) Wheeler, both of Pelahatchie; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters: Blondell Higgins, Patricia Ezell, and Sarah Coward; two brothers: Billy J. Higgins and Michael Higgins; and a host of other family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers were Joseph Dale Johnson, Steven Tyler Wilson, Patrick Sean Bliss, Jacob Wheeler, Geoffrey Cagle, Dale H. Johnson, Jr., Landon Jolly, and Chandler Wheeler.