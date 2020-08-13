John Bufert Russum, age 90, a resident of Burns, Mississippi, passed from this life on August 7, 2020 with his beloved family at his side. He was born on January 16, 1930 to Thomas and Bessie Russum of Burns. He married the love of his life, Rachel Gaskin Russum, on July 8, 1950, therefore just celebrating 70 years together. Bro. John has been well known in the community throughout his entire life and has a powerful testimony of a life well-lived for the Lord. He attended Burns High School and later graduated from William Carey College in 1976 with a Bachelor’s in Psychology. One of his greatest privileges was serving our wonderful country for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force. After serving our country, he worked as a USDA inspector for the poultry industry. After retirement, he pastored several churches including his home church, Bethel Baptist in Burns. Additionally, Bro. John was involved in foreign missions and went on numerous mission trips to Honduras and Guatemala. His involvement in the work of the Lord was the joy of his life, and now he’s carrying this same joy into eternity. Heaven has truly gained a beloved brother.

Funeral services are as follows: Visitation was at Lorena Baptist Church on August 9, 2020 from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Services were officiated by Pastor Hal Daigre and Pastor Norris Ables at Lorena Baptist Church on August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by burial at Burns Community Church with military honors.

Pallbearers included grandsons: Cory Dearman, Michael Russum, Marshall Daigre, Justin Daigre, Doug Russum, Garrett Sawyer, and Austin Russum.

He is survived by his precious wife, Rachel and their children: John M. Russum (Alice), Richard Russum (Regina), Cindy Daigre (Hal), Paula Russum, Cheryl Eraslan (Akin), and John W. Russum (Crystal). Grandchildren: Cory Dearman, Doug Russum, Michael Russum, Heather Hayman, Marshall Daigre, Justin Daigre, Garrett Sawyer, Rachel Hope Hawkins, Austin Russum, and Makenzie Russum, as well as a host of great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Dewayne Russum and sister, Wilma Guess.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends make donations to help missionaries to feed the hungry in other countries; helping those in need was a passion of Bro. John.

Please send your donations in his honor to the Lorena Baptist Church, 2782 Hwy. 902, Pulaski, MS 39152, and they will ensure that your donation is distributed to missions.

Ott & Lee Funeral Home, 295 East First St., Forest, served the Russum family.