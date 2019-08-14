Kathleen A. Kennedy

Kathleen Anderson Kennedy, 96, passed away on August 6, 2019, at the Mississippi Care Center in Morton, Ms.

Funeral services were conducted on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest with interment following in the Eastern Cemetery. Rev. Josh Miller officiated. Visitation was held from 9:30 am to 10:45 am on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home prior to the service.

Mrs. Kennedy was born July 15, 1923 in McComb, Mississippi to Helen and Emmitt Edwin Anderson, Sr. Her loving step-mother was Annie Lee Wilson Anderson. She graduated from Magnolia High School in 1940 and served her country during World War II as a communications specialist in the US Coast Guard from 1943-1946. She married John Smith Kennedy of Pike County, MS in 1948 and they moved to Forest, MS in 1955 where she lived for 62 years until her move to the Mississippi Care Center in Morton in 2017. She raised her family in Forest and during those years worked at the Sunbeam Corporation and Gibson’s Pharmacy. Ms. Kennedy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, especially her Bible, church activities, listening to music, and quilting. She was a member of Forest Baptist Church.

Mrs. Kennedy was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, John Wilson Anderson, Emmitt Edwin Anderson, Jr., and Dorothy Anderson Cutrer, her husband of 57 years, John Smith Kennedy, and son John David Kennedy. She is survived by two children, Esther Kennedy Pennington and husband Dr. B. Timothy Pennington of Sulphur, LA and Jeffrey Smith Kennedy and wife, Cheryl Black Kennedy of Forest, daughter-in-law, Kay Kennedy Sims of Tampa, FL and sister-in-law, Sylvia Anderson of Hattiesburg, MS. She also leaves to cherish her memory eight grandchildren who fondly called her Mama II, Michael Kennedy (Sherry), Melissa Kennedy Howell (Chris) and Megan Kennedy Castro (Jared) all of Tampa, FL, Dr. Laurie Elizabeth Pennington of Branford, CT, Katie Pennington-Bartlett (Barrett) of Sulphur, LA , Ashley Pennington-Behr (Jason) of Dallas, TX, Dr. Daniel Paul Kennedy( Carol Anne) of Madison, MS, and Amy Kennedy Miller( Josh) of Texarkana, TX , 14 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.