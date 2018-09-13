Mrs. Katie Ritchie, age 79, passed away Saturday, September 8, 2018 at her residence in Forest, MS. Visitation was held Sunday, September 9, 2018 from 1:15 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church. Services followed September 9, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church. There was no graveside services. Burial was at Hopewell Baptist Cemetery in Lake, MS. Officiating was Bro. Joe Crane and Bro. Andy Boles. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Ritchie was a lifelong resident of the Hopewell Community in Scott County. She was a Baptist in faith, and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Lake, MS. She served as church pianist at various churches through the years and she loved to crotchet. The family would like to extend special thanks to her niece, Kathy Keeton and her mephew, Tommy Dolan.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ritchie; her sister, Adelia Dolan; and her brother, Clinton Harris. She is survived by three children, Cheryl Warren of Forest, MS; Greg Warren of Forest, MS; and Lora Keeton of Forest, MS.; sister, Lois McNeil of Charlotte, NC; two brothers, Irvin “Frog” Harris of Lorena, MS; Manuel Harris of Lake, MS; three grandchildren, Collin Warren, Dawson Warren, and Anna Keeton. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Greg Warren, Chris Keeton, Collin Warren, Dawson Warren, Tommy Dolan and Keith Dolan.

You may leave an on-line condolence or light a memory candle at our website: www.wolffuneralservices.com