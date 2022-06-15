Kendall Haralson, 62, passed away on June 15, 2022 at his residence in Forest, MS. Visitation was Monday June 20, 2022 at Ephesus Baptist Church from 9:45 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service followed at Ephesus Baptist Church cemetery. Bro. Chris Harrison officiated under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Kendall was a born to Billy Joe and Jean Haralson July 29, 1959 in Forest, MS and was a lifelong resident. He was a 1977 graduate of Scott Central High School where he was lead snare drummer in the Scott Central band. He attended East Central Junior College pursuing a degree in art. Kendall was an exceptional artist with acrylic and charcoal and enjoyed painting for many years. During the 1980’s he was employed with his Dad at Haralson Appliance, the family business. In later years he worked in the Maintenance Department for Tyson Foods where he met many great friends.

Kendall is survived by his son Lloyd Haralson of Forest, MS, his Mother Jean Haralson of Forest, MS, and his sister Cindy Greer (Allen) of Lake, MS. Four grandchildren, Alex Haralson, Kaydance Haralson, Brandon Prestage and Bailey Prestage all of Forest. Nieces, Jennifer Money and Jessica Jones. He was preceded in death by his wife Brenda, his father Billy Joe Haralson and grandparents Jack and Opal Hartman, J.C. and Mary Lou Haralson.

Pallbearers for the service are: Bobby Haralson, Randy Money, Korey Jones, Percy Conway, Ethan Yates and Steve Usry.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Ephesus Baptist Church or Ephesus Baptist Church cemetery fund 3535 Ephesus Rd. Forest, MS.