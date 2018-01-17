Kimberly Suzanne Giles Miles

Kim Miles peacefully entered into Heaven on January 08, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation was held on Wednesday January 10, 2018 from 5:30 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Funeral Services were held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday January 11, 2018 in the Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Lake, MS with Bro. Harold Laird and Bro. Kenny Lang officiating. Interment followed in the Goodhope Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake, MS.

Kim was born on October 10, 1965 in Forest, MS. She was a lifelong resident of Forest, MS. She was employed with Thompson & Hollingsworth for eleven years. Evan Thompson was a kind and generous employer who was devoted to Kim until the very end. She had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Goodhope Baptist Church. She was one-of-a-kind and loved by all who knew her. She never met a stranger and she had great joy in giving to others. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her precious children and grandchildren. A special time was Sunday lunch with all of her family at her parent’s home.

Kim leaves behind her devoted husband of twenty-three years, Steve of Forest, MS; parents, Bowman and Kathleen Giles of Forest, MS; children, Markii Posey (Andy) of Lake, MS, Megan Wolf (Hunter) of Forest, MS, and Stewart Sanford (Shelly) of Preston, MS; sisters, Faye Johnston (Jimmy) of Lake, MS, Kaye Usry (Kent) of Forest, MS, and Merri Ezelle (Alan) of Morton, MS; four grandchildren, Andrew Posey, Josie Miles, Emma Posey, and MaeLeigh Rae Sanford; and a host of special nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers were Alan Ezelle, Jimmy Johnston, Kent Usry, Kris Usry, Stewart Sanford, and Hunter Wolf.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Lackey Memorial Hospital, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Scott County Sheriff Department, and the volunteer EMT personnel that assisted in caring for Kim.

