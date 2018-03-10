L.A. Bowie was born September 4, 1924 in Scott County, MS to Homer Bowie and Donnie Mapp Bowie. Both preceded him in death.

He attended school in the Ludlow area through the third grade. He worked many jobs cutting paperwood, Lott’s Furniture Store, janitorial, and whatever he could find.

He married Corene Lee on February 19, 1943 in Scott County and to this union three children were born, a daughter Gladys Bowie, a son, Homer Bowie, and a son who preceded him in death, L.A. Bowie, Jr. The family moved to Laurel, MS, for a short while, where he worked at various jobs and Corene cared for the children. The family moved again to Milwaukee, WI, on July 24, 1951, where he was hired at Allis Chalmers and learned to be a “pretty good welder” for 30 years. He also worked a short while at “Faulks” after Allis Chalmers shut down. Then he filled his dream of returning back down home in Mississippi in July 1981, where they enjoyed gardening, raised farm animals, goats, hogs, cows, chickens, dogs, cats, picked up cans along the roads, sold snow cones and vegetables, and gave away just as much, especially to the elderly.

They also frequently visited the sick. He and his wife also cared for his father, Homer Bowie, for five years and his mother, Donnie Mapp Haughton.

He truly loved his family, his work, his tractors, and anything with a motor in it. He loved discussing the Bible (which he taught himself to read) and debating any subject with anyone who would listen to him, and even if they would not listen. He would keep on talking.

He especially loved his beloved wife, Corene, who was always by his side like “two peas in a pod” as some would say. She preceded him in death on August 6, 2012. He would often say, “I’m coming up there Corene.”

He struggled with an age-related illness in his early 90s, but he was a strong fighter and endured until the end a quiet and peaceful death with family around him.

He passed away Monday, September 10, 2018 at 5:45 p.m., six days after his 94th birthday at the home of his daughter, Gladys and husband, Phillip Peterson, in Lena, MS. He had one brother, John Howard Bowie, who preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Gladys (Phillip) Peterson; grandson, Phillip Lamont Peterson; a son, Homer (Dee) Bowie; granddaughter, Ramona L. Bowie (Quentin) Amos; grand-stepson, Vonnair (LaShall) Groggins of Atlanta, GA; two daughter-in-laws Willette Bowie and France Bowie; two sister-in-laws, Deonie Bowie of Milwaukee, WI, and Lois Lee of Branch, MS; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a host of nieces, newphews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

He also had a son, Ollie Bowie Butler, who preceded him in death.