LaNita Faye McNair Webb, age 89, one of the Lord’s good and faithful servants, died Saturday, November 24, 2018, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS following a sudden, severe illness. Visitation was from 4:00–7:00 PM on Thursday, November 29, and 10:00–10:45 AM on Friday, November 30, at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS. Services were at 11:00 AM Friday at Forest Baptist Church followed by a graveside service at Eastern Cemetery in Forest.

LaNita was born to her parents, Ervin Claude and Virgie Idell McNair, on October 31, 1929 in Calhoun City, MS. She had six siblings. She graduated from Calhoun City High School in 1948 and met her future husband while working in the Calhoun County Extension Office. LaNita married George Elmer Webb on May 26, 1951. George and LaNita lived in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama before moving to Forest, Mississippi in 1957. Forest became the family hometown as the family grew from four to six children, and the parents focused on creating a loving Christian home. Mrs. Webb was still living in the family home at the time of her death.

Mrs. Webb was an active member of Forest Baptist Church for more than sixty years. She was a member of the adult choir for more than fifty years and served as the Graded Choir Director for fifteen years. She was the secretary at Forest Middle School for many years and retired from the Forest Municipal School District in 1994. She was also an active member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) for more than thirty years. She enjoyed playing Mexican dominoes with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sons Donald Webb, Richard Webb, and Tom Webb, one grandson Donald Harris, three sisters Myra Jean McNair, Wanda Collins, and Joyce Parks, and two brothers Parker Dean McNair and Jesse Clyde McNair.

She is survived by her sister Patsy Clanton of Derma, MS, her daughters Donna Webb of Clinton, MS and Pam (Ralph) Harris of Albuquerque, NM, her son David (Lisa) Webb of Holly Springs, MS, and her daughters-in-law Cathy (Henry) Hardy of Brandon, MS and Paula Webb of Hoover, AL. Other survivors include her granddaughters Kimberly Webb of Forest, MS, Ashley Webb and Kristie Webb of Southaven, MS, Katherine Harris of Hampton, VA, and her grandson William Webb of Prattville, AL. Her surviving step-grandchildren include Laura (Michael) Lee of Hoover, AL, Matt (Emily) Oswalt of Jackson, MS, Melissa (Chris) Burgio of Hernando, MS, and Daniel (Rachel) Sigrest of Woodruff, SC. She is also survived by a host of greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Pallbearers were William Webb, Matt Oswalt, Daniel Sigrest, Chris Burgio, Tony McNair, and Mike Provine.

In honor of Mrs. Webb’s devotion to Forest Baptist Church, the family suggests that memorials be made to the church’s TV/Sound Fund or Medical Missions.