Leroy Callahan, Jr. was born March 6, 1948 and passed away June 16, 2020 at the age of 72.

A native of Leake County, Leroy Callahan, Jr. was a graduate of Edinburg High School and East Central Junior College. His higher education degrees were received at Mississippi State University where he obtained his doctorate degree. Dr. Callahan was a retired educator having served the Scott County School system at Scott Central, as math teacher and principal for 34 years. He also served the JBHM Consulting Group as an educational consultant for ten years. By testimony of his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, holding membership with Ephesus Baptist Church, Mr. Callahan served His Lord as deacon, choir member, security team member, longtime Sunday School teacher and Bible Drill instructor. Also, he served his country in the U.S. Army, Special Forces for ten years. He was an avid vintage antique collector. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him, but his legacy will continue on for generations to come.

He is preceded in death by his father: Rev. Leroy Callahan.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Mrs. Patty Callahan of Forest; his mother: Mrs. Corrine Callahan of Walnut Grove; one son: Rush (Penny) Callahan of Brandon; one daughter: Cindy (Robert) Morris of Pelahatchie; grandchildren: Sheridan Morris, Ethan Morris and Morgan Morris, all of Pelahatchie; Brandon Callahan and Rhiannon Callahan, both of Brandon; one sister: Nell Morbeto of Davenport, FL.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Harrison officiating. Interment followed in the Ephesus Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home.

Visitation was Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church and one hour prior to the funeral service.

Serving as pallbearers were Ben Stewart, Roger Bell, Frank Collins, Billy Everett, Kenneth Ray Robinson, and Larry Driskell.

Honorary Pallbearers were Ethan Morris, Brandon Callahan and Heath Warren.

