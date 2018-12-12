Linda Comans Stribling

  • 196 reads
Wed, 12/12/2018 - 9:45am

Services for Linda Comans Stribling of Sebastopol were held Thursday, December 6, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Rocky Hill Church outside Sebastopol. Visitation for the public preceded the funeral beginning at 10:30 and was also held at Rocky Hill Church. Linda passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans after a long battle with Interstitial Lung Disease.

Linda was survived by her two children, Lee (Andrew) Stribling of New Orleans, Louisiana and Tina Stribling of Dallas, Texas, and her two step-children, Helen Stribling of Vicksburg, MS and Billy (Clea) Stribling of Madison, MS. All called her “mom.” Linda is also survived by a host of aunts, siblings, grandchildren, and other loving family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ouida Comans, and her brother, Barney Comans, all of Sebastopol.

Pallbearers include Dustin Comans, Grant Comans, Tyler Comans, William Stribling, Billy Stribling, and Andrew Lorenz.

Honorary Pallbearers include Greg McGarrity, Pete Graham, Matthew Kulhavy, and Joe Thrash.

Linda began playing the piano for the church at age 12. She continued playing either the piano or organ for the next 57 years. She had many passions, but none so great as her children into whom she poured all her love. She was the most fun person you’ve ever met.

 

Obituaries

Carl Houston Nutt

Mr. Carl Houston Nutt, age 75, a resident of Forkville passed away at his home surrounded by... READ MORE

Linda Comans Stribling
Bill Steadman
Nancy McMillan Bounds
LaNita Faye McNair Webb
Mary Grace Stroud

Social

Morton News

Announcements: The opportunity to experience inspiring music celebrating the Christmas season... READ MORE

Forest News
Community Calendar
The Message
Union Grove/ Steele News
Residents participate in tributes for Sister Rita Goedken and Judge Clark

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.