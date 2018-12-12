Services for Linda Comans Stribling of Sebastopol were held Thursday, December 6, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Rocky Hill Church outside Sebastopol. Visitation for the public preceded the funeral beginning at 10:30 and was also held at Rocky Hill Church. Linda passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans after a long battle with Interstitial Lung Disease.

Linda was survived by her two children, Lee (Andrew) Stribling of New Orleans, Louisiana and Tina Stribling of Dallas, Texas, and her two step-children, Helen Stribling of Vicksburg, MS and Billy (Clea) Stribling of Madison, MS. All called her “mom.” Linda is also survived by a host of aunts, siblings, grandchildren, and other loving family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ouida Comans, and her brother, Barney Comans, all of Sebastopol.

Pallbearers include Dustin Comans, Grant Comans, Tyler Comans, William Stribling, Billy Stribling, and Andrew Lorenz.

Honorary Pallbearers include Greg McGarrity, Pete Graham, Matthew Kulhavy, and Joe Thrash.

Linda began playing the piano for the church at age 12. She continued playing either the piano or organ for the next 57 years. She had many passions, but none so great as her children into whom she poured all her love. She was the most fun person you’ve ever met.