Lois S. Chambers, age 95, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, following an extended illness.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Eastern Cemetery with Rev. David Slaughter officiating. Visitation was held from 1:30 p.m. till service time at the cemetery.

Mrs. Chambers was born Wednesday, July 9, 1924, in Harperville to her parents, Roy Sanders and Beulah Miller Sanders. She operated the Western Union office in Forest for many years. She and her late husband owned and operated the Texaco station on the beautiful banks of the Dog River on the east end of Forest where she enjoyed meeting her friends and customers. She was a member of Forest Baptist Church. She loved her family, visiting friends, and enjoyed a long life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Travis H. Chambers, Sr. a brother, six sisters, and a daughter, Beverly Phillips.

Survivors include her two children; Travis H. “Butch” Chambers (Nancy) of Forest, and Mindy Ashton (Stuart) of King George County, VA. She also leaves behind a legacy of 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren