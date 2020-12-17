November 27, 2020

Lula Mae Fountain, 102, went to be with Jesus on Friday, November 27, 2020 while surrounded by her family at her home in Lake, MS. There was a visitation at Mt. Olive MB Church in Forest on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A private family service was held following the visitation. The family respectfully asked that all who attended wear a facemask and maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines.

Mrs. Fountain was born in Scott County, MS on May 24, 1918 to the late Etoile Burkes Owens and R V Owens. She loved the Lord and Mt. Olive MB Church. Lula read the Bible on a daily basis and was never known to meet a stranger. She also loved to fish and cook for her family. Lula was known and loved by many and she will truly be missed.

In Addition to her parents, Mrs. Fountain is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Luness Fountain; four children, Jerome, Billy Wayne, Albert Freeman and Bettye C; two grandchildren, Veronica and Danny; and 6 siblings. She is survived by her children, Earlie, Frances, Gwen, Leon (Dot) and Linda; sisters, Johnnie Mae and Rosie Lee; 21 grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.

