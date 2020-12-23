Mrs. Maggie Williams, age 87, and a longtime resident of Forest passed from this life on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family at the age of 87.

She was a native of Neshoba County, raised in a family of seven siblings to James William and Nealy Ann Ezelle Page, and a was retired seamstress by work profession. Mrs. Williams was a Christian by testimony of her faith, affiliated with the Pentecostal denomination. Remembered for her tenacious, determined, and persistent demeanor, Mrs. Williams demonstrated character traits of selflessness and one who always was willing to help others. Her family was the “apple of her eye”, and she held a close relationship with her children: Judy and Nancy, and her grandchildren: Tenesha and Nathaniel, as well as her great-grandchildren. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Her legacy will continue for generations to come by others who witnessed the example she lived before God, her family and her friends.

Preceding her in death her first husband: Roland Hillman Tucker, her second husband: Ralph Williams; her parents James William and Nealy Page; one sister: Grace Goss, and two brothers: Buddy Page and Levee Page.

Survivors include her two daughters: Judy (Jeff) Price, and Nancy Barnes; two grandchildren: Tenesha (Aaron) Hines and Nathaniel (Emily) Lewis; seven great grandchildren: Blake, Benjamin, Brayden, Bentley, and Brylee Hines; Peyton and EllaGrace Lewis all of Forest; three sisters: Mary Ruth Pinter, Janette Bailey, both of Forest, and Dorothy Renfroe of Lena; several nieces and nephews also survive.