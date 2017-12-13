Marie Babb

Winona Marie Aycock Babb, 89, a resident of Pearl, MS passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017 at MS Care Center of Morton. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS with the interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. Visitation was Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Babb was a native of Clifton, MS. She was the daughter of Robert H. Aycock and Ophelia Belle McCollum Aycock. She was married to Fred Babb.

Mrs. Babb was a member of Faith Methodist Protestant Church. She loved her church and church family. She loved tending to her roses and vegetables in her garden. She enjoyed making people laugh. She loved her family and spending time with them brought great joy to her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Mrs. Babb was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Babb; parents, Robert H. Aycock and Ophelia Belle McCollum Aycock; three brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. Babb is survived by her children, Carolyn Peoples, James (Beverly) Babb and Judy (Lane) Varner; sister, Aldarene Polk; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

