Marvin Andrew Rigby, age 96, a resident of Pearl, MS passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Chateau Ridgeland in Ridgeland, MS. Funeral services were held at 10:00 AM Monday, August 31, 2020 at McLaurin Heights Baptist Church in Pearl, MS with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.

Mr. Rigby was born January 16, 1924 to Lawrence Lee Rigby and Emma Gertrude Noel Rigby. He was married to Delsie Lee Rigby. Mr. Rigby was a member of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church in Pearl where he was a Lifetime Deacon and served the church in many ways during this time. He was a member of the American Legion and the Masonic Lodge. He worked as a shop superintendent for Standard Oil Company and later worked for Cruzen Equipment Company. Mr. Rigby served his country in the United States Marines. He went to Clark College and Tulane University on a Basketball scholarship. He loved his family and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Mr. Rigby was preceded in death by his wife, Delsie Lee Rigby; son, Donald Rigby; parents, Lawrence Lee Rigby and Emma Gertrude Noel Rigby; sisters, Bessie Eloise Wade, Nancy Maxine Watson and Dorothy Medelene Wade; brothers, Lathama R. Rigby and Otis T. Rigby.

Mr. Rigby is survived by his sons, Paul Lee Rigby and Kendall Gary (Shannon Lee) Rigby; daughter-in-law, Chip Rigby Garrard; grandsons, Temple Garrett Rigby, Austin Clark and Aaron Clark; brother, Lawrence Aubrey Rigby; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Memorials may be made to McLaurin Heights Baptist Church c/o Sims Fund, 404 Pemberton Drive, Pearl, MS 39208.

