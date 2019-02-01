Mrs. Mary Brown Armstrong, age 97, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at Lackey Convalescent Home in Forest, MS. Visitation was held Thursday December 27, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Friday December 28, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services followed at 2:00 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Burial was at Morton Memorial Gardens in Morton, MS. There was no graveside services. Officiating was Rev. Larry Duncan. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Armstrong was a resident of Hillsboro, MS for the past 70 years. She was a Baptist by Faith and a member of the Hillsboro Baptist Church in Hillsboro, MS. Mrs. Armstrong worked for the FBI during WWII.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Clifton Bill Armstrong. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Freeman (Mike) of Tuscaloosa, AL. and Sue Cabe (Keith) of Forest, MS; her sister, Frances Barrett of Mt. Pleasant, SC; three brothers, Aubrey Brown of Iuka, MS; Sam Brown of Valdosta, GA; and Ken Brown of Hattisburg, MS; two grandchildren, Jessica Parrish (Charles) and Leslie Ernder (Paul) five great grandchildren; also a host of nieces and nephews.

You may leave an on-line condolence or light a memory candle at our website:www.wolffuneralservices.com