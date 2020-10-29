Mrs. Mary Earline Mitchell age 76, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A visitation was held Saturday October 24, 2020 at Morton United Methodist Church in Morton, MS from 9:15 AM until 9:50 AM. A funeral service was held at Morton United Methodist Church at 10:00 AM on October 24, 2020 with a graveside service following at Sims Cemetery in Morton, MS. Rev. Keith Keeton and Pastor Shelia Cumbest officiated.

Mrs. Mitchell had lived in the Morton, MS area for the past 46 years after moving from Belzoni, MS, where she lived for five years. She was Methodist by faith and a member of Morton United Methodist Church. She was a 1962 graduate of Decatur High School. She graduated as a Secretary at ECCC, started her family and then went back to school to earn her teaching degree and her Master’s Degree at Belhaven College. Mrs. Mitchell retired in 2006 as a teacher from Morton Elementary School. She was a member of the Bunco Club and she loved playing with her grandchildren and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ima Neal.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Mitchell of Morton, MS; her daughter, Michelle Waldrop (Dirk) of Mountain Home, AR; her son, Shane Mitchell of Pelahatchie, MS; three sisters, Wevette Stifflemire of Pensacola, FL, Glenda Neal of Pensacola, FL and Beth Presley of Water Valley, MS; grandchildren, Sarah Godfrey and Jace Godfrey.

Pallbearers were Billy Mack Miles, Paul Thompson, Greg Sessums, Lacey Harvey, Clint Smith and Lindsey Keeton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105

The family asked that all people attending wear masks and practice social distancing.

