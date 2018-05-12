Mrs. Mary Grace Stroud, age 72, and a resident of Newton, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Bedford Care Center where she had been a resident for the past four years.

Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Eastern Cemetery.

Visitation was two hours prior to the funeral service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

She was a native of Rankin County, a Baptist by faith, and retired employee of NuWay Dry Cleaners.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Willard and Lilley Mae Moore Sexton.

Survivors include her children: Matthew Wiltcher of Mt. Olive; Janice McGrew of Lake; Mack (Emily) Wiltcher of Walls; and Christy Bell of Forest; fourteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister: Linda Henson of Forest.

Pallbearers were Robert Wiltcher, James McGrew, Alex Wiltcher, Matthew Joshua Wiltcher, Auston Wiltcher, and Bradley Smith.