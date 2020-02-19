Mary Lee Summers Crimm, age 88, died peacefully Friday, February 14, 2020. A special “Thank You” to the most kind and compassionate staff at Amelia’s Garden of Lucedale, MS and Deaconess Hospice. Mary Lee was born December 13, 1931 in Scott County, MS where she grew up as the 2nd child of 6 to the late William Jonathan “Bill” and Merle Rowe Bradford Summers. Leaving central Mississippi she settled in Jackson County in an area known as Helena in the early 1950’s. Mary Lee was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Maxwell Leo “Max” Crimm, three daughters; Vicki, infants Lissa and Robin, great granddaughter; Addisyn, three sisters; Marie Killens, Pearl Bradford and Shirley Easterling, all of Forest, MS and two brothers; Thomas Summers of Forest and Joe Summers of Brandon.

She is survived by her son, Guy and wife Juanita, five grandchildren; Dee, Christopher, Jennifer, Jamie and Scott, 15 great grandchildren; April, Brian, Leah, Arianna, Christi, Joey, Hayle, Amber, Tristen, Tori, Zachary, Nathan, Karlie, Joleigh and Brisyn, 2 great great grandchildren; Jacob and Lexie, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, extended family and friends.

The visitation for Mrs. Crimm was held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Escatawpa, MS. The funeral service was held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel Rev. James V. Miller officiating. Interment followed at Antioch-Steele Cemetery in Forest, MS at 3:00 p.m.

