Mrs. Mary Lou Stack Harris, age 74, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018 at her residence in Lake, MS. Visitation was held Sunday, December 23, 2018 from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Graveside services were held Monday, December 24, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Cemetery in Lake, MS. Officiating was Rev. Robert Hallman. Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Harris lived in Lake, MS since 1959 and she was a Baptist in Faith. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lake, MS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruby Alice Stack; she is survived by her husband, Manuel Harris of Lake, MS; two sons, Kevin Harris of Pearl, MS; Myquel (Mike) Harris (Wendy) of Lake, MS; her sister, Alice Harmon (Curtis) of Brandon, MS; three grandchildren, Kaleb Harris; Ashley (Harris) Gay (Cody); Mikayla (Carter) Harris; two cousins, James Stack and Louise Taylor.

Pallbearers were Kevin Harris, Mike Harris, Joey Wicker, Ladell Wicker, Caleb Harris, and Cody Gay. Honorary Pallbearers were Dustin Dipuma, Greg Warren, and Shaun Harmon.

