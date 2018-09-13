Mary Voncile Higbie

Mary Voncile Tadlock Higbie, 91, passed away Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her family. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 7, 2018 at Homewood Methodist Cemetery. Her brother, Bobby Paul Tadlock officiated.

Mrs. Higbie was a native of Smith County and a longtime resident of Rankin County. She retired as an Executive Secretary with the MS State Tax Commission and was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Brandon. She was an avid golfer and loved any Ole Miss Sport. Mrs. Higbie loved all her family very much but had a special place in her heart for her great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Bishop (Dr. Andrew Bishop) of Jackson; brother, Bobby Paul Tadlock (Jo) of Meridian; three grandchildren, Kacey Anne Alexander Black Audry (Dr. Jedd Audry), Jeffrey Arthur Black and John David Warren (Amy); 5 great-grandchildren, Maxwell Parker Lee Burgess, Isaac Hamilton Black, John Franklin Warren, Zackary Tadlock Warren, Leah Jane Warren and several loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur “Honey” Higbie in 2012 and daughter, Quanah Waller in 1976.

Pallbearers were Jeff Black, J. D. Warren, Dr. Jedd Audry, Dr. Andrew Bishop, Paul Tadlock and James Hamilton Black, Jr.

The family would like to give a special thank you and love to Caring Hands Assurance, LLC, especially Corita Chambers, Dorothy Dykes, Elizabeth James and also her childhood and best friend, Betty Williams, of whom she spoke to everyday.

Memorials may be to the American Cancer Society, MS Division, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213. Please view our online guestbook at www.ottandlee.com.