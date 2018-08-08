Mrs. Maurine Holsen, age 82, and resident of Hickory passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018 at her home.

Funeral services were conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with her pastor, Rev. Gary Howse officiating under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Private interment will follow in the Hazel Cemetery.

Visitation was Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Holsen will be remembered for her selfless character, gentle spirit and her love for her family and friends. She had a strong work ethic, and was a loyal employee of the Goodhope IGA for many years before moving to Alabama, where she continued her service to others as an employee of the local Piggly Wiggly in Aliceville. She recently had relocated to Hickory to be near her son where she enjoyed the fellowship and held membership in the Hickory United Methodist Church. A wonderful cook, and a staunch Alabama Crimson Tide fan, she will be missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Vinson Holsen and one son: Vince Holsen. Her parents, Wilburn and Lilla Stokes Ivey also precede her in death.

Survivors include two children: Kay Switzer and her husband: Kelly of Forest; and Daryle Holsen and his fiancé: Dana of Hickory; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; one sister: Brenda Brooks of Newton; two special nieces: Stacy Brooks and Tracy Dearing.