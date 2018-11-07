Mrs. Maxine Craig, age 91, passed away Thursday June 7, 2018 at her residence in Morton, MS. Visitation was held on Friday June 8, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday June 9, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:20 a.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Funeral Services were held on Saturday June 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Line Creek Baptist Church in Morton, MS. Officiating was Bro. Tal Vardaman and Bro. Scott Walters. Burial followed at Morton Memorial Gardens in Morton, MS. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Craig had lived in Morton, MS. for most of her life and she traveled with her husband in the Air Force for 20 years. She was a member of the Line Creek Baptist Church in Morton, MS. Mrs. Craig enjoyed playing Bunco and Rook at the Heart and Hand community center. She and her husband Troy Craig owned many businesses in the Morton area, those being Troy’s Restaurant, K’s Corner, Max’s Jeans and Things, and This, That and The Other, where she was very outgoing and loved serving the public, always with a smile. She finally retired at the age of 78. She and her husband served as Grand Marshall’s of the Morton Christmas Parade many years ago. Mrs. Craig was known for her cooking talents, especially her coconut pies.

She was preceded in death by her husband for over 50 years, Troy Craig, two daughters, Troye Lynn Bradshaw and Margaret Clifford, two sisters, Mary Lou Rogers and Elizabeth Drummonds, Brother, Billy Lindsey, Parents, Marvin and Aline Lindsey. She is survived by Daughter Pat Baugh (Randy) of Polkville, MS, Two Sons, Robert Craig (Gloria) of Brandon, MS. Ronnie Craig (Cindy) of Morton, MS Special Friend Mary Griffin and Caretaker Patricia Nichols, Thirteen Grandchildren, Christen Goldsby, Craig Allison Clifford, Randy Leigh Grant, Josh Baugh, Luke Baugh, Jessica Herrod, Jenna Hatch, Jason Bradshaw, Dinah Henry, Tom Nelson, Crystal Wilson, Michelle Wilson, Morgan Mangum. Thirteen Great Grandchildren, Pate Goldsby, Max Goldsby, Jordan Grant, Jase Grant, Addyson Hatch, Colston Hayman, Carter Herrod, Troy Herrod, Anna Kathern Whatley, Alison Whatley, Bo Whatley, Hunter Nelson and Michael Wilson. Also, A number of Nieces, Nephews and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Evan Mangum, Luke Baugh, Josh Baugh, Richie Grant, Jase Grant, and Jason Bradshaw.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Line Creek Baptist Church Morton, MS

