Maxwell Gainey, 82, passed away at his home in Morton, MS on Monday, March 29, 2021. Visitation was on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 1:50 PM at Wolf Funeral Services, Morton, MS. His service was held at 2:00 PM at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel, Morton, MS. Interment was at the Cooperville Baptist Cemetery, Morton, MS. Bro. Scotty Cooper and Rev. Tal Vardaman officiated.

Maxwell was born in Leake County, MS on November 28, 1938 to Lena Mae Mowdy and Jeffie Lee Gainey. He lived in the Cooperville community for the past 61 years. He was a member of the Two Mile Baptist Church of Morton, MS. Maxwell loved farming and spending time with his family.

Maxwell found his soulmate, Nancy early in life and they were blessed with four devoted children spanning their 65 year together. Maxwell was a hard-working chicken and cattle farmer and devoted his life to God, his family and his community. He was known as Uncle Mack because he was such a kind, friendly, fun-loving gentleman. Maxwell was always there for his neighbors and willing to help them any way he could.

Maxwell was preceded in death by his parents Lena Mae Gainey and Jeffie Lee Gainey; 2 sisters, Polly Mitchell and Bobbie Nell Sistrunk; brother, Randall Gainey; 2 grandsons Dusty Walker and Kirkland Gainey. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Nancy Jo Gainey; 4 children, Renee Walker, Ramona Marlett (Denny), Kevin Gainey (Connie), and Joey Gainey, all of Morton, MS; sister Jean Alford, Morton, MS; 7 grandchildren, Daniel Walker, Anna Rhinewalt, Max Gainey, Makayla Gainey, Nick Bradley, Bo Bradley, Brandon Phipps; 5 great grandchildren, Ella and Huxley Walker, Levi and Lena Beth Rhinewalt, and Tillie Dean Bradley and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Clarke Easterling, Grayson Easterling, Tony Denton, Brandon Phipps, David Gainey, Randy Gainey, Nick Bradley, Bo Bradley

