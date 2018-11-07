Mr. Michael Douglas Hoard, age 55, passed away Wednesday June 20, 2018 at The Cancer Center in Newnan, GA. Visitation was held Monday June 25, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services were held Tuesday June 26, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Morton, MS. Officiating was Rev. Willie Jones. The Repast was at the Pilgrim Rest Life Center following the services. Burial was at Pleasant Gift Cemetery in Morton, MS.

Mr. Hoard was a native of Pelahatchie, MS but lived in Morton, MS for over 30 years. He was a member of the Usher Board and Layman’s Committee at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church. He was presently employed as an electrician at Jefcoat Fence in Pearl, MS.

He is preceded in death by Grandparents, Archie and Vergie Mae Johnson. He is survived by his Wife, Phyllis Hoard of Morton, MS; Parents, Oscar Rhodes and Dorothy McNair of Pelahatchie, MS; Step-father, Charlie McNair of Lake, MS; Daughter, Tempus Boyd of Forest, MS; Son, Michael Hoard of Pelahatchie, MS; Special Children, Jasica Macklin of Forest, MS; and Wanda Macklin of Forest, MS; Five sisters and One brother, Faye Armstrong, Gloria Harvey, Shelia Rhodes, Tyrone Rhodes, Latoya Rhodes and Evelyn Hoard. Nine Grandchildren, Jaycci, Jayden, John, Nicholas, Jasi, Aiden, Shaniyah, Teriyah, and Jadarion.

