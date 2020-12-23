Mr. Micheal O’Neal Thrasher age 39, passed away Monday December 14, 2020. A visitation was held at Harperville, Cemetery in Forest, MS on Friday December 18th 2020 at 9:30 AM with a graveside service following at 10:00AM. Brother Tal Vardaman officiated.

Mr. Thrasher was a lifelong resident of Forest, MS. He was Baptist by faith.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Thrasher.

He is survived by his wife, Haley Thrasher of Forest, MS; his father, Bruce Thrasher of Forest, MS; three children, Levonne Buckley of Ohio, Nahla Buckley of Ohio and Christopher Sills of Decatur, MS; three brothers, Jason Thrasher of Forest, MS, Mickey Thrasher of Forest, MS and Cody Thrasher of Forest, MS.

