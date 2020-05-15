A family graveside service for Mildred Elizabeth Loper was held at Eastern Cemetery in Forest, MS. Miss Loper, 100 years old, was born February 18, 1920 in Forest, MS and died May 7, 2020 at Wisteria Manor in Shubuta, MS. She was one of seven children born to Otha D. and Emmett Edwards Loper. She and her siblings grew up and thrived in Forest, MS. After graduation from Forest High School, she attended and graduated from Mississippi State College for Women and the University of Alabama.

Upon graduation, Mildred began her life-long career as an educator. She taught at Ethel High School, Attala County, and forty years at Quitman High School, Quitman, MS. During her span as a history teacher, she taught almost everyone in Clarke County!

Miss Loper’s true love was “mothering” her nieces and nephews and their children. Reading also consumed much of her time as she often read a couple of books a day.

A member of First Baptist Church, Miss Loper served as a Sunday School teacher and was on the Library Committee. She was a member of the Women's Missionary Union and sang with Mature Notes.

Mildred is survived by nieces and nephews: Wilma Hutsell, Patsy Waggoner, Robert O’Shieles, Bill Loper, Johnny Morgan Loper, Mary Ann Stuart, and Oliver Hopkins, Jr.

The family suggests that memorial gifts be given to First Baptist Church, Quitman, MS. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.