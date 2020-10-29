Mr. Charles R. Latham, age 87, a resident of Lena passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. His visitation was held from 9:15 a.m. -10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church under the pavilion out back of the church. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church under the pavilion. Bro. M.L. Wallace officiated the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Mr. Latham was born in Scott County on March 22, 1933. He was an avid outdoorsman. Charles was self-employed. He was a farmer, poultry grower and loved his cattle. Growing up he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He really enjoyed going fishing with his son, Richard at Chotard Lake. Charles was very active in many organizations. He was a Board of Director at the Bank of Morton, served on the Mississippi Farm Bureau Board and served on the Soil & Water Conservation Board. One of his accomplishments he was so very proud of was he was nominated as Scott County Farmer of the Year Twice. He loved the Lord and was a member of Ludlow Baptist Church. He was a Deacon for 40 plus years at Ludlow Baptist Church and New Home Baptist Church. Charles loved his family and was so proud of all of them and he will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Cleola “Sis” Latham; parents, Sullivan L. Latham and L.C. Waggoner Latham; siblings, John D. Latham, Rex Latham, Fontaine Wall, Kelly Latham, Mary Dell Measels and Joe Keith Latham.

He is survived by his children he was so proud of, Kenneth Latham and wife Sharon of Lena, Richard Latham and wife, Julie of Lena and David Latham and wife Theresa of Lena; sister, Faye Brewer of Lena; brother, Jimmy Latham (Dolly) of Lena; grandchildren, Jason Latham (Natalie), Becky Dawson (Shawn), Alicia Elliott (Jason), Erik Latham, Kayla Bates (Dusty), Justin Latham (Cory), Kristie Latham (Kevin), Kristen Marodis and Keisha Moore (Russ); great grandchildren, Taylor & Tyler Latham, Tanner Dawson, Jaxson, Lexie & Ashlynn Elliott, Levi Latham, Emmrie & Easton Renfroe, Lee Blackwell V and John David Moore; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Jason Latham, Erik Latham, Justin Latham, Shawn Dawson, Jason Elliott and Dusty Bates. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul David Crawford, Ken Gordon, Lonnie Johnson, James Webb, Kip Stone and John Patrick.