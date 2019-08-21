Mr. Troy C. Smith

Mr. Troy Smith, age 76, a resident of Pulaski, MS passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Visitation was held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton and 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Tuesday at New Goodhope Baptist Church in Pulaski. Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at New Goodhope Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Joe Crane, Bro. David Goree and Bro. Bob Smith officiated the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Mr. Smith was born in Smith County on September 17, 1942. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing. In his younger years he loved riding his motorcycle. Troy was an avid gun collector. He loved his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews like they were his own and if mom and dad said no, they always asked Uncle Troy. Troy worked for the Morton Police Department and Retired from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. He will be remembered for his infectious laugh, smile and kind heart. Troy will be greatly missed by all that loved and knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, M.V. Smith and Hetty Myrtle Peevey; daughter, Brenda Gail Smith; sister, Doris Harmon; brothers, J.C., Henry Lee, George, Billy Joe, Walter and Jim Smith Sr.

He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Sue Smith of Pulaski; brother, Bro. Bob Smith and wife, Sharon of Morton; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Brad Smith, Josh Smith, Scotty Easterling, Joey Smith, Mike Harmon and Matthew Weems. Honorary pallbearers were Richard Prestage, Colin Anding and Leelyn Smith.

Memorials may be made in his name to New Goodhope Baptist Church or Scott County Sheriff’s Department.