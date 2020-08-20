Mrs. Christeen Robbins Callahan, age 74, entered her eternal rest at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, on July 23, 2020. She was a longtime, beloved member of the Springfield Community in Scott County. Christeen was born in 1946 in Tippah County to the late James Lee Robbins and Lizzie Grace Childs Robbins. Christeen was a faithful member of Springfield Baptist Church. She spent most of her life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Anyone who knew Christeen knew how important her family was to her, and it has been said that her warm, friendly nature made all people who met her feel as if they were a part of her huge, loving family. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mr. Johnny (“John”) Glenn Callahan of Morton; her children Johnny (“Sonny”) Callahan, Jr. (Loretta) of Shiloh, Steve Michael Goodman (Christy) of Lena, Jennifer Leigh Sinclair of Flowood, Christie Lynn Boykin (Mike) of Forest; grandchildren Trey Callahan (Tiffany), Zach Goodman (Maggie), Channing Goodman, Alexis Fernandez, Ashley Fernandez, Isabella Fernandez, Mercedes Fernandez, Ainsley Sinclair, Christopher Sinclair, Brady Sinclair, Joshua Sinclair, Cole Irby (Brandi), Anna Grace Boykin, Luke Boykin; and great-grandchildren Grayson Irby and Molly Kate Irby.

Visitation was Friday, July 24, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church in Morton, Mississippi. Funeral services were Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Springfield Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Cole Irby, Zach Goodman, Channing Goodman, Trey Callahan, Christopher Sinclair, and Luke Boykin. Honorary pallbearers were Brady Sinclair, Joshua Sinclair, and Grayson Irby.