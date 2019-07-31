Services for Mrs. Lesley Monk will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Golden Grove Church of God. Burial will be in church cemetery. Rev. Jason Price will officiate.

Visitation was held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. till time of service at Golden Grove Church of God.

Mrs. Lesley Monk, age: 65, of Walnut Grove died on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Survivors include her husband, Welton Monk of Walnut Grove; one daughter, Tiffany Landrum (Jerry) of Union; two sons, William Fortenberry (Tanya) of Philadelphia and Chris Fortenberry (Amber) of Meridian; 12 grandchildren, Michael Fortenberry, Bethany Fortenberry, Alexis Landrum, Hannna Landrum, Courtney Fortenberry, Haleigh Fortenberry, Gabriel Fortenberry, Jayden Fortenberry, Kalli Sistrunk, Gavin Sistrunk, Maygan Sistrunk and Hailey Leach; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Elwin Terry (Paul) of Tuscaloosa, AL and Terry Adair of Meridian, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lesley is preceded in death by parents, Mr. and Mrs. Herschel Jones.

Pallbearers will be Ryan McRae, Dustin Faile, Gavin Sistrunk, Victoria McRae, Christopher Jefcoat and Cameron Hamilton.

Honorary pallbearers are Rob Curtright, Gloria Curtright and Michelle Prentice.