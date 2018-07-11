Myrtle Walters Primm

  • 132 reads
Wed, 11/07/2018 - 12:20pm

Mrs. Myrtle Walters Primm, age 89, and a lifelong resident of the Ringgold community in Scott County, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest.

Graveside services were conducted from the Antioch-Steele Cemetery on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Warren officiating under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation was at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest on Monday, October 22, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Mrs. Primm was a retired nurse’s aide, having been employed at Lackey Convalescent Home in Forest. She was an avid musician, and took great pride in playing the auto-harp, and singing. Mrs. Primm was a member of Antioch Primitive Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Johnnie B. Primm; her parents: James Oren & Bessie Gardner Walters; and her twin sister: Myrtice McNeal.

Survivors include one sister: Doris Lasher of Forest; three nephews: Horace Lamar (Linda) McNeal, James Edward McNeal, and Charles Wayne Lasher; one niece: Debra Jean McNeal (Duwayne) Shoemaker.

 Serving as pallbearers were Caleb McNeal, Channing McNeal, Jimmy Alford, Joseph White, Wade White, Melvin Wilson, and Mike George.

 

Obituaries

Myrtle Walters Primm

Mrs. Myrtle Walters Primm, age 89, and a lifelong resident of the Ringgold community in Scott... READ MORE

Gay Neal
Douglas Mack Hord
Tate Fortenberry Jr.
Tommy Lavaughn Patrick
David Williamson

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.