Mrs. Myrtle Walters Primm, age 89, and a lifelong resident of the Ringgold community in Scott County, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest.

Graveside services were conducted from the Antioch-Steele Cemetery on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Warren officiating under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Visitation was at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest on Monday, October 22, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Mrs. Primm was a retired nurse’s aide, having been employed at Lackey Convalescent Home in Forest. She was an avid musician, and took great pride in playing the auto-harp, and singing. Mrs. Primm was a member of Antioch Primitive Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Johnnie B. Primm; her parents: James Oren & Bessie Gardner Walters; and her twin sister: Myrtice McNeal.

Survivors include one sister: Doris Lasher of Forest; three nephews: Horace Lamar (Linda) McNeal, James Edward McNeal, and Charles Wayne Lasher; one niece: Debra Jean McNeal (Duwayne) Shoemaker.

Serving as pallbearers were Caleb McNeal, Channing McNeal, Jimmy Alford, Joseph White, Wade White, Melvin Wilson, and Mike George.