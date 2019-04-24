Nancy Jane Lott Usry, age 82, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at Mississippi Care Center in Morton, MS surrounded by her family.

Visitation was held on April 17, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake with graveside services and burial at High Hill Methodist cemetery on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. Brother Thomas Laird and Reverend Eugene Banes officiated.

Mrs. Usry was born to her parents, W.L “Dub” Lott and Iva Craig Lott, on March 1, 1937 in Scott County. She lived in Forest for many years before the family moved to Shreveport, LA. She married Travis Usry in 1957 and returned to Forest where they eventually settled in the High Hill Community.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Travis Usry, her parents, and one grandchild Katina Kaye Usry. Survivors include her daughter Tina (David) Mabry and son, Kent (Kaye)Usry; grandchildren, Kris (Missy) Usry and Kristie (Davidson) Callahan; and great grandchildren, Ben and Travis Usry, and Chloe, Carter and Callie Jane Callahan. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Lott Anderson, of Shreveport.

She loved playing with her “grands”, gardening, traveling, and cooking. She enjoyed meeting new people and especially loved being co-owner, hostess, and cook at the Back Forty Restaurant. She was famous for her homemade pies.

Pall bearers were James Rucker, Tom Geter, Eric Townsend, Ted Jones, Bailey Jones, and Tommy Cieglo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to High Hill Cemetery fund, c/o Ed Eichelburger, 7572 Highway 501, Forest, MS 39074

Special thanks to MS Care Center, Morton and Scott Regional IOP and staff, Forest, MS